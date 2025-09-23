Larijani ridicules call for lowering range of Iran missiles

“It would be a lie that Iran does not negotiate. If a reasonable and fair proposal is presented that preserves Iran’s interests, we will accept it,” said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, in a meeting with members of the country’s Chamber of Commerce in the chamber’s headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said Iran had “pursued all possible ways” to resolve the dispute over the “snapback mechanism” of sanctions against Tehran through dialogue, but that the other side has been greedy and obstructive.

Larijani cited France as an example, saying, “They sent a message through the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency that if Iran reached a certain arrangement with the Agency, Europe will withdraw the snapback request… However, they did not keep their promise.”

He criticized a US proposal requiring Iran to cut the range of its missiles to below 500 km. “No honorable person would accept such a condition. Is this acceptable for an Iranian?” he asked.

“The West raises the slogan of negotiations but in practice pursues other goals,” Larijani said, adding that Tehran would welcome “a reasonable and fair proposal with guarantees for Iran’s interests.”

He thanked business leaders for their role during Israel’s 12-day invasion in June, praising them for keeping factories running. Larijani also said private sector involvement in foreign talks could help resolve wider issues.

