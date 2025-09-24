Kremlin presses on in Ukraine, rejecting Trump remarks

The comments come a day after Mr Trump said Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia, which he characterised as a "paper tiger" with a failing economy - a major pivot in his stance on the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

"We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals," set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to media.

"We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative," he added in a radio interview with a Russian newspaper.

He also pushed back against Mr Trump's "paper tiger" remark, but conceded the economy - slowing after three years of rapid growth and with stubborn inflation - was facing some headwinds.

"Russia maintains its macroeconomic stability," Mr Peskov said, adding: "Yes, Russia is experiencing tensions and problems in various sectors of the economy."

The Kremlin said that Russian troops were advancing on all fronts in Ukraine.

The Kremlin also offered a downbeat assessment of wider efforts to boost relations between Moscow and Washington.

