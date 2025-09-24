Sumud caravan symbol of global solidarity with Palestinians

Speaking at a gathering of people of Bandar Lengeh, Hojjatoleslam Moslem Vafi referred to the vast presence of Sunni and Muslim youth from different countries in Sumud Caravan, emphasizing that Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla shows the global solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

He then pointed to the significance of supporting the resistance of people in Palestine and role of Iran in 12-day Israeli imposed war, noting, “In this short war, Iranians managed to fulfill their duties to the people of Gaza.”

Iran is the only country that courage to attack a nuclear country, and this is a great honor for Iran, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Vafi referred to the unflinching efforts of Iranian people to equip and support this campaign, emphasizing that the number of boats and ships heading towards Gaza has increased, and this shows a strong will to support the oppressed Palestinian people.

He then pointed to the key role of media outlets in transferring the voice of truth and confronting the enemies’ media warfare.

Sumud Caravan, with the slogan of supporting the resistance and helping the oppressed people in Gaza, is a symbol of regional and international solidarity against Zionist oppression, and its movement towards Gaza has been widely welcomed in various countries.

