Israeli strikes leave at least 37 dead in Gaza Strip

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli artillery shelled the eastern and southern districts of Gaza City, where 30 people were killed.

As reported earlier, Israel launched its planned "ground offensive" on Gaza City in order to establish total control over it. As the Axios portal noted, US President Donald Trump’s administration is not going to hinder Israel, letting it make decisions with regard to the conflict on its own.

The portal’s sources noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu "that the Trump administration supports the ground operation but wants to see it implemented quickly, ending as soon as possible."

On September 8, Netanyahu said that the Israeli military would soon launch a major offensive on the Palestinian city of Gaza, due to which local residents should leave it immediately.

MNA/