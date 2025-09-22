80th UN General Assembly meeting kicks off in New York

It is expected that the issue of recognition of an independent Palestinian state by many countries will be raised at this meeting.

World leaders are gathering in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where heads of state and government are addressing the General Assembly during the annual General Debate from 23 to 29 September.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”, reflects the anniversary of the United Nations, founded in 1945, 80 years ago, and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

