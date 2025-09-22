Iran ready to expand relations with Armenia: Pezeshkian

In separate messages addressed to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Pezeshkian pointed to the longstanding civilizational and cultural relations between the two nations, noting that these foundations provide a solid basis for deepening bilateral cooperation.

He expressed hope that, under the leadership of both countries, the process of enhancing bilateral relations would continue to advance in line with common interests and strategic objectives.

The Iranian president also underscored the progress witnessed in recent years in political, economic, and cultural cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan, expressing confidence that the commitment of officials on both sides, coupled with the available opportunities for collaboration, would further promote bilateral ties.

Pezeshkian also noted that stronger Iran-Armenia relations would contribute not only to the prosperity of the two nations but also to peace and stability across the region.

MNA/President.ir