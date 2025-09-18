Iran-Armenia ties reached new levels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Mehdi Sobhani, Iran’s ambassador to Yerevan, as he concluded his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Sobhani’s efforts, noting that in recent years, cooperation between Yerevan and Tehran across all sectors has reached unprecedented levels.

The Armenian leader highlighted the recent official visit of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia last month, describing it as a key driver for further development and expansion of bilateral relations.

Sobhani, for his part, thanked the Armenian government for active and constructive dialogue, emphasizing that throughout his tenure, he had devoted his efforts to strengthening ties between the two countries.

