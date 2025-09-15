Armenia FM awards friendship medal to Iran outgoing amb.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received outgoing Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted that despite the complex period during which Ambassador Sobhani served, Armenia and Iran not only managed to overcome challenges but also achieved tangible progress in their bilateral relations.

The two discussed the ongoing and future efforts aimed at deepening the Armenia–Iran strategic partnership, which covers areas of mutual interest including infrastructure and energy projects.

The sides emphasized that Armenia–Iran cooperation is rooted in the friendship of the two peoples, their mutual understanding on key regional issues, and unwavering respect for principles essential to regional peace.

In recognition of Ambassador Sobhani’s significant contribution to strengthening Armenian–Iranian relations, Minister Mirzoyan presented him the Friendship Medal awarded with the Armenian President’s decree, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

MNA