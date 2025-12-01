  1. Economy
Dec 1, 2025, 2:21 PM

Official stresses Tehran-Yerevan projects' implementation

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Iran's Plan and Budget Organization Chief Hamid Pour-Mohammadi has emphasized accelerating the implementation of projects previously inked between Tehran and Yerevan.

In a meeting held with Iran’s Ambassador to Yerevan Khalil Shir-Gholami in Tehran, the Plan and Budget Organization head stressed the need to pursue implementation of projects such as third electricity transmission line, and gas bartering deal inked between the two countries. 

Pour-Mohammadi called on responsible officials to make their utmost efforts to implement projects defined by the two countries.

Completing construction operation Armenia's third electricity transmission line, connecting and completing Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak transit route and Kajaran tunnel, bartering gas, and developing flight routes, were among the issues that must be taken into serious consideration by the senior officials of the two countries, Pour-Mohammadi underlined. 

The Iranian envoy to Armenia, for his part, said that south Caucasus region is considered as Iran’s most important strategic border regions.

