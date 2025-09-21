FM Araghchi departs for New York for UNGA meeting

Araghchi is set to visit New York to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly 2025.

Earlier, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Araghchi has left Tehran for Vienna, Austria to meet with European troika officials. Iranian officals did not comment on the report.

The top Iranian diplomat will visit New York at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly. President Masoud Pezeshkian will go to New York next week on Tuesday.

