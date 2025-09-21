  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2025, 6:36 PM

FM Araghchi departs for New York for UNGA meeting

FM Araghchi departs for New York for UNGA meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for New York on Sunday.

Araghchi is set to visit New York to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly 2025. 

Earlier, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Araghchi has left Tehran for Vienna, Austria to meet with European troika officials. Iranian officals did not comment on the report.

The top Iranian diplomat will visit New York at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly. President Masoud Pezeshkian will go to New York next week on Tuesday. 

MNA

News ID 236725

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News