Iran's Pezeshkian to visit New York on Tuesday

Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to the President, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the President of Iran is scheduled to travel to New York on Tuesday, following his participation in the opening ceremony of the new academic year in Tehran.

According to Sanaei, the President will deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday morning local time (Wednesday evening Tehran time). During his visit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with heads of state, engage in talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and attend sessions with think tanks, international organizations, and members of the Iranian diaspora.

MNA/