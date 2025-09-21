President Pezeshkian emphasizes unity against unilateralism

In a recent interview with China Central Television (CCTV) during his visit to Beijing, where he attended the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, President Pezeshkian discussed various aspects of Iran-China relations, regional developments, and significant global issues. The president expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of global governance, which emphasizes equal interaction among nations, regardless of their size or wealth.

Pezeshkian noted that the initiative regarding global governance is a valuable perspective that is expected to be implemented in practice.

Reflecting on his previous visit to China a decade ago, Pezeshkian remarked on the significant changes he observed, particularly in urban development and environmental improvements. He acknowledged the progress made in China’s political landscape towards fostering multilateralism, which he deemed commendable.

The historical ties between Iran and China, dating back thousands of years, were also a focal point of the discussion. Pezeshkian referenced Xi's previous visit to Iran in 2016, which established a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. He emphasized that the strategic importance of Iran-China relations has only grown in light of rapid global changes.

Pezeshkian reiterated the necessity of adhering to agreements made during international summits, asserting that effective implementation of these agreements is crucial for fostering cooperation and mutual growth. He stated that independent countries must adhere to the frameworks established in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to pave the way for distancing themselves from unilateralism.

The Iranian president also addressed the challenges posed by unilateral actions from powerful nations, particularly the United States. He criticized the double standards in international law, pointing to the Israeli regime's violations and the lack of accountability from global powers. Pezeshkian emphasized that a fair application of laws is essential for achieving global peace and security.

In discussing future economic cooperation between Iran and China, he highlighted the potential for expanding partnerships beyond traditional sectors. He pointed out that China has been Iran's largest trading partner for over a decade, and there are opportunities for further collaboration in various fields.

Pezeshkian also touched on the recent resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by China, viewing it as a positive step towards regional stability. He expressed hope that China would play a more significant role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

The president reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peaceful nuclear activities, stating that the country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons. He criticized the recent actions of Western powers regarding the nuclear agreement, arguing that Iran has consistently adhered to its commitments while others have not.

He further advocated for a world where nations respect each other's sovereignty and work collaboratively towards shared goals. He stressed that the principles of justice, equality, and mutual respect should guide international relations, allowing for a more harmonious global community.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran firmly maintains that it has never initiated conflict and will not do so in the future. However, the country is resolute in its commitment to defend itself vigorously against any aggression. This belief underscores Iran's stance that it will not yield to force. This principle is foundational to its national identity and approach to international relations, emphasizing a commitment to sovereignty and dignity.

He also referred to the Israeli regime’s ambitions and crimes, saying that the ambitions of the Israeli regime, as articulated by its officials, pose a significant threat to regional stability. The notion of creating a "Greater Israel" encompasses plans that could undermine the sovereignty of many regional countries. Iran views such plots as violations of international norms and calls for a united global response to counteract such unilateral efforts.

Emphasizing the right of nations to pursue peaceful scientific and technological advancements as enshrined in international law, the Iranian president said that no entity has the authority to deny countries access to the knowledge and resources necessary for peaceful development. All nations should have the freedom to utilize science and technology for their growth, and any attempts to obstruct this right are seen as unjust and contrary to the principles of global cooperation and respect for sovereignty.

MNA