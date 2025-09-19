"Iran will not accept unfair pressure"

On Friday, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a phone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the latest status of the Iran-IAEA agreement, the snapback mechanism, and the draft resolution on continuing the lifting of sanctions at the UN Security Council.

Iran’s foreign minister criticized the dominance of the political atmosphere over the recent IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting and stressed that Iran’s cooperation with the Agency is entirely technical and within the framework of international regulations.

Araghchi also underlined that as a responsible country, Iran has always pursued diplomacy and technical cooperation to address issues related to its nuclear program, and does not accept any political action or unfair pressure that could escalate tensions.

The United Nations Security Council, later on Friday, failed to adopt the draft resolution that would give continued sanctions relief for Iran as per the JCPOA.

Nine members of the UN Security Council voted against activating the snapback mechanism aimed at reinstating sanctions on Iran, while only four members supported it, and two abstained.

Given the mechanism and procedures of the snapback process, the draft resolution on continuing the lifting of sanctions against Iran was not adopted.

MNA/