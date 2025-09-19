Turkey urges intl. community to adopt measures against Israel

Speaking in an interview with MBC MASR TV channel, Hakan Fidan stated that the recent incidents and developments on Israel's Gaza war have shown that the US may not wield as much influence over Israel’s policies as commonly believed, and the reality could even be the opposite, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Fidan stressed that Israel has always been a problem for the region since it seized Palestinian lands.

“However, Israel has never genuinely wanted a two-state solution. It has consistently pursued a policy of seizing Palestinian lands beyond the 1967 borders, using security as an excuse,” he emphasized.

“At this point, this has been the biggest problem for the Islamic world for decades. In recent years, Israeli expansionism has become an official threat to the region, besides the ongoing oppression in Palestine,” he added.

Underlining the importance of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Fidan said the meeting highlighted Israel’s expansionism.

“We will continue to oppose and work against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Israel’s attempts to annex the West Bank, and we will strive for the realization of a Palestinian state. This is indispensable for regional peace,” he added.

The foreign minister urged Israel’s expansionist policies to be addressed by regional countries and the global community, calling for appropriate measures in this regard.

