Ankara supports Syria’s unity, integrity

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reassured his acting Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Sheibani, of Turkey’s support for Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS after their phone call.

"Minister Fidan stated that Turkey is keeping a close eye on the developments in Syria, wishes the soonest restoration of tranquility there and is ready to contribute to efforts toward this objective. He stressed that Turkey supports Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty," the sources said.

The top Turkish diplomat also condemned Israel’s interference in Syria’s domestic affairs as unacceptable. He insisted that the Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration "must put an end to the actions that jeopardize regional stability and the future of the Syrian people," the sources added.

MNA/