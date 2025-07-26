Turkey warned Israel against ‘exploiting’ Syria’s instability

Speaking to private broadcaster NTV, Fidan said Ankara issued a stern warning to foreign powers and non-state actors seeking to exploit the fragile period in Syria following the ouster of Bashar Assad last December.

“After seeing the mobilization of some other groups, taking advantage of the events in Suwayda, we, as the government, had to issue a warning,” Fidan said. “Because we want unity and integrity in Syria. The groups there need to find the golden balance and move forward with that formula.”

“Türkiye is sending the same message to Israel, both through its own intelligence channels and through its interlocutors,” Fidan told NTV. “We have no hidden agenda. We say that no country should pose a threat to Syria, and Syria should pose a threat to no one. That’s our understanding.”

Fidan reiterated that the division of Syria remains a red line for Türkiye, calling it a national security issue. “Our neighbors are vital living spaces for us. We don’t want to be preoccupied with the problems there. Our number one goal is to ensure stability, tranquility, and security in the region. We do not have a hegemonic approach,” he said.

He accused foreign actors of capitalizing on Syria’s fractured state, singling out Israel.

“Türkiye saw that actors who would take advantage of Syria’s division and instability were struggling in the pit of despair and hopelessness that Syria was in. We believe Israel, in particular, had such a goal. Netanyahu made this clear,” he said.

Fidan emphasized the need for peace and cooperation.

“As the children of the region, we must manage to live in peace and establish this system,” he said, adding that Syria requires significant support to rebuild its state institutions.

RHM/