US seeking to regain control of Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase

The US president suggested he was negotiating with the Taliban for American forces to once again occupy the base, formerly the largest US military site in the country, and an important regional foothold because of its proximity to China, The Guardian reported.

His comments about China will alarm western allies, who have been watching the relationship between the two superpowers carefully, amid fears that heightened tensions could lead to further economic turbulence, and even military skirmishes.

During a joint press conference with Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday, as he wrapped up a visit to the UK, the US president said, “One of the biggest airbases in the world. We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back, by the way."

“We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

Trump has criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, claiming that it left American weapons and other military assets, including bases, in the hands of the Taliban.

In February at his first cabinet meeting after his re-election, Trump said that in his previous Afghanistan withdrawal plan, “we were going to keep Bagram … not because of Afghanistan but because of China because its exactly one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles”.

He went on to say that Bagram was one of the biggest airbases in the world, with one of the biggest runways constructed of heavy concrete and steel. The airfield has an 11,800ft (3,600-metre) runway capable of serving bombers and large cargo aircraft.

MA/PR