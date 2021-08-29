Realities of Afghanistan

There are some facts in Afghanistan today that need to be considered in order to make a proper analysis.

The first fact is the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan. The United States is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of NATO presence and leadership in Afghanistan, admitting defeat. The result of the US and NATO presence in the country was the killing and torture of oppressed people, destruction and underdevelopment, increased production and trafficking of narcotics, the transfer of ISIS to Afghanistan and the strengthening of terrorism, the survival of a weak army and the rise of the Taliban. Although the United States seeks to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan, it intends to maintain its soft influence in the country. Creating civil war is one of the White House's current goals. Strengthening the anti-American approach in Afghanistan can help bring security and stability to the country, and the policy-making forces and the people of Afghanistan must be united, watching the soft plots of the United States and Britain and some European powers.

The second fact is the existence of Ashraf Ghani's government, who, although fled the country, claims that his government is legal. Ashraf Ghani, who came to power in both presidencies with US support, was completely dependent on the United States and carried out White House orders. US Secretary of State Blinken's letter to Ashraf Ghani to negotiate with the Taliban is proof of this. "I spoke to you frankly and so that you would understand the urgency of my work". Blinken seems to be giving orders to American soldiers. His letter to Abdullah Abdullah also had a top-down tone and position. Ashraf Ghani has been in the eyes of the Afghan people ever since he visited Trump at the Bagram military base and stood behind his chest. For this reason, at the time of the Taliban invasion of Kabul, the people had no incentive to defend Ashraf Ghani's government because he did not have a popular position, and even the Americans explicitly stated that Ashraf Ghani's government no longer had a popular position. However, Ashraf Ghani has no future in Afghanistan and should not be counted on.

The third reality is the non-Pashtun tribes in Afghanistan who have always played an effective role in maintaining the independence and territorial integrity of this country. Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks, Shiites, and Turkmens fought valiantly during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, NATO occupation of Afghanistan, and the rise of the Taliban as a terrorist group, and defended their land with all their might. The result of these efforts was to prevent the disintegration of Afghanistan and the formation of the legitimate governments of Burhanuddin Rabbani, Karzai and Ashraf Ghani and the National Assembly and other legal institutions, especially the drafting of the constitution in Afghanistan. History will never forget the struggle of people like Ahmad Shah Massoud in these events. These tribes and groups must continue to play a role in determining the fate of Afghanistan and have a worthy place in the future government of Afghanistan. Certainly, peace, stability, and security will not prevail in Afghanistan without considering the rights and status of other ethnic groups.

The fourth reality in Afghanistan is the Taliban. This group is not a well-known group among the Afghan people due to its history and criminal and terrorist activities. The past of this group cannot and should not be purified or denied. But it should be noted that the Taliban is an internal group and, like ISIS and al-Qaeda, has no roots outside Afghanistan. The Taliban are part of the Afghan people and have an Afghan identity, and they have been far more serious in fighting the United States than the government and other groups. The Taliban's precondition for the withdrawal of foreign troops to join the group in inter-Afghan talks and its insistence on the implementation of this precondition should be considered one of the main reasons for the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan. Now, the tyrannical and ignorant Taliban intends to reform its approaches and policies. The Taliban are seeking domestic recognition and international legitimacy. Taliban officials have vowed to recognize the rights of other ethnic groups, to renounce previous positions such as humiliating women, to refrain from invading Afghanistan from neighboring countries, and to maintain security and stability on the borders of neighboring countries. Continue to oppose the presence of foreign powers such as the United States and seek to negotiate to resolve existing problems. These positions have increased Afghanistan friend's motivation to mediate between the Taliban and other ethnic groups and to act responsibly in this area.

The fifth and most important reality in Afghanistan is the people. If the future government is to be popular in Afghanistan, it must be formed through popular vote and free and fair elections. The people's government can establish and maintain stability and security in this country and continue its anti-American approach. The first demand of the mediating countries from the Taliban should be respect for the sovereignty of the people.

Influential countries in Afghanistan, such as Iran, China, Pakistan, and Russia, can work to establish a multi-ethnic government based on popular vote while maintaining effective communication with the various parties in the country. At this point, the outbreak of civil war is against the interests of the Afghan people and violates the security and peace in this country and serves the interests of the United States and ISIS. These important facts must be taken into account in the analysis of the events in Afghanistan.