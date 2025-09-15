  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 6:39 PM

Spain PM wants Israel banned from intl. sporting events

Spain PM wants Israel banned from intl. sporting events

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez demanded that Israel must be barred from international sporting events.

His comments came fter pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Madrid forced the cancellation of the final stage of Spain’s top cycling event, La Vuelta a España.

“Our position is clear and categorical: As long as barbarity continues, ... Israel should (not) participate in any international competition,” Sanchez declared, The Guardian reported. 

The 80th edition of La Vuelta was halted on Sunday, about 57 kilometers from the finish line, when protesters blocked streets along the route in central Madrid.

“We feel, as I said yesterday, deep admiration and respect for our athletes,” Sanchez said.

“We also feel immense respect and deep admiration for a Spanish civil society that mobilizes against injustice and defends its ideas peacefully.”

The protesters had opposed the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, saying the presence of Israeli athletes at the event was unacceptable while Tel Aviv continued its genocide against Palestinians.

