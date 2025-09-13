20,000 protesters hold pro-Palestine protest in New Zealand

Organizers said a last-minute route change, after safety concerns led to the cancellation of plans to march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, did not deter thousands who filled Queen Street with Palestinian flags and placards reading “Ceasefire now” and “End the occupation,” Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV reported.

The march began in Aotea Square, where families, students, and longtime activists gathered under a sea of red, green, black, and white flags. Demonstrators paused at intersections for speeches, chants, and moments of silence honoring civilian lives lost in Gaza.

MNA