Speaking at a community meeting in the settlement of Ein HaBesor this week, Halevi said that “not once” during 17 months of operations did legal advisors restrict military actions in Gaza. The retired general led the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the outbreak of the war on 7 October 2023 until his resignation in March this year, Al Mayadeen reported.

Halevi’s estimate, covering roughly 10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, aligns with casualty data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which lists 64,718 Palestinians killed and 163,859 wounded, though thousands remain unaccounted for under rubble. International humanitarian groups consider the ministry’s statistics broadly reliable, despite repeated Israeli claims that they amount to "Hamas propaganda".

Leaked Israeli intelligence from earlier in the war on Gaza suggested more than 80% of those killed were civilians.

“This isn’t a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute,” Halevi told residents, arguing that the Israeli regime should have acted more forcefully in Gaza even before October 7's Operation al-Aqsa Flood. He added that while international law was “very important for the state of Israel,” military lawyers had never curbed operational decisions: “Not once has anyone restricted me … [they] will know how to defend this legally in the world.”

