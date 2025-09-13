Trump meets with Qatar’s prime minister: White House

"The White House confirmed the dinner [between the two sides] had taken place but offered no details," Reuters reported, citing a source.

Earlier, the Washington administration announced that Trump and his special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with the Qatari prime minister on Friday.

On September 11, Politico reported that the Qatari prime minister would visit New York and Washington, meeting with Trump, Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The newspaper noted that they would discuss Israel's strike on Doha, as well as negotiations to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/