  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2025, 2:14 PM

Trump meets with Qatar’s prime minister: White House

Trump meets with Qatar’s prime minister: White House

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, media reported, citing a White House official.

"The White House confirmed the dinner [between the two sides] had taken place but offered no details," Reuters reported, citing a source.

Earlier, the Washington administration announced that Trump and his special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with the Qatari prime minister on Friday.

On September 11, Politico reported that the Qatari prime minister would visit New York and Washington, meeting with Trump, Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The newspaper noted that they would discuss Israel's strike on Doha, as well as negotiations to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/

News ID 236400

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News