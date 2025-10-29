  1. Politics
Brazilian coach Osmar Loss signs deal with Persepolis

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira officially finalized his deal with Persepolis football club on Wednesday.

The contract runs through the end of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) season and includes a renewal option.

Under tutelage of Vahid Hashemian, Persepolis earned poor results and won just two matches out of eight matches.

Loss inspired Persepolis to the title in 2024, when took charge the Reds as Yahya Golmohammadi’s replacement.

“I have important goals for this season, that’s why I am here. When one person makes dream it’s hard to reach in a team but if all people have the same dream, it will come true,” Osmar said.

Persepolis are scheduled to play holders Tractor in Tabriz on Thursday.

