Top security officials of Iran, UK discuss nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has held a phone call with his British counterpart to discuss the snapback mechanism, which the Europeans have threatened to activate against Iran.

Jonathan Nicholas Powell, UK National Security Advisor (NSA) under Keir Starmer, discussed the resumption of nuclear negotiations and the resolution of the so-called snapback mechanism in a telephone call with Ali Larijani, the SNSC secretary, on Wednesday.

During the phone call, it was agreed that the exchange of views would continue to resolve nuclear issues through negotiations.

Larijani said on Tuesday that the path for nuclear negotiations with the United States is not closed.

