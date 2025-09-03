Top security officials of Iran, UK discuss nuclear issue

Jonathan Nicholas Powell, UK National Security Advisor (NSA) under Keir Starmer, discussed the resumption of nuclear negotiations and the resolution of the so-called snapback mechanism in a telephone call with Ali Larijani, the SNSC secretary, on Wednesday.

During the phone call, it was agreed that the exchange of views would continue to resolve nuclear issues through negotiations.

Larijani said on Tuesday that the path for nuclear negotiations with the United States is not closed.

