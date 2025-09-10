Iran military fully ready to confront renewed aggression: VP

"The people must have seen how their soldiers showed their skills and competency during the 12-day war showed," Aref said in a ceremony in an inauguration ceremony to operationalize the construction projects on the occasion of the Holy Prophet birthday anniversary in Wednesday.

"The armed forces of the country have prepared themselves to respond to a renewed "acts of mischief" by the enemies after going through a thorough reexamination of every section," he added.

"We must preserve the society's peace and tranquility and ensure that people do not have concerns by any means," he stressed.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

