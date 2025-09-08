'Progress has been made' in Iran-IAEA talks: Grossi

“The consideration of Iran's nuclear program has remained at the center of our efforts in the past few weeks and especially after the attacks that took place in June,” Grossi said according to Western media on Monday.

He claimed that Iran’s suspension of cooperation under a new domestic law cannot override its binding international commitments.

After Israeli and US military strikes in June, the Iranian parliament passed a law on June 25 restricting the agency’s work, which was approved by President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 2.

Any new framework for cooperation must needs the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Grossi said technical discussions in Tehran and Vienna have made progress toward a practical arrangement to resume monitoring.

“It is my sincere hope that within the next few days, it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion,” he told governors.

The remarks by Grossi come two days after on Saturday the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and the IAEA were very close to reaching a framework to resume bilateral cooperation after the third round of talks between delegations of both sides in Vienna on Friday and Saturday.

