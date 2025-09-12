Anti-corruption movement in Nepal exposes Israeli ties

An estimated 7,000–10,000 Israelis visit Nepal each year, with an active embassy monitoring their activities, and in 2013, a national park trail was even renamed the "Israel Trail" due to the country's popularity among Israelis.

According to a report by Press TV, around 200 Israelis are currently sheltering in the Chabad House in Kathmandu as the city remains on lockdown following anti-corruption protests over lack of economic opportunities and cronyism.

The Israeli regime quietly released a travel advisory calling on its people in the country to stay indoors or vacate the Himalayan nation lest the unrest spread.

It is common knowledge that many of the backpackers and tourists in Nepal are mostly comprised of Israeli military personnel, particularly those with physical disabilities—many of whom had been injured during the genocidal war on Gaza—who seek treatment through initiatives like hiking Nepal’s Annapurna Mountain, organized by the Erez Foundation, a group founded and led by former Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Shimon Pariente.

“This year, we’re especially seeing lots of post-traumatic stress at a level we haven’t seen in years,” Pariente told Israeli media.