Anti-Israeli protests in Brazil

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Activists in Santos staged a sit-in urging authorities to halt steel shipments to Israel, citing its use in military industries.

At the invitation of the “Campaign in Support of Palestine,” a group of activists and supporters of the Palestinian people held a protest yesterday in front of the city council building and the port of Santos, Brazil.

Chanting slogans such as “Steel for peace, not for war” and “Stop the massacre in Gaza,” the demonstrators demanded that local authorities block shipments of steel bound for Israel.

Protesters stressed that these strategic shipments could be used in Israel’s military industries and fuel the ongoing war in Gaza.

This demonstration was part of a wider global campaign aimed at pressuring companies and institutions to cut all forms of economic cooperation with Israel.