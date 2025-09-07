Yemen army says it conducted successful drone op. on 'Israel'

Yemeni armed forces spokesman General Yahya Saree announced in a statement a major drone operation targeting several locations in Israel, including Ramon and Ben Gurion airports, as well as military and vital targets in the Negev, Ashkelon, and Ashdod.

Saree stated the attacks successfully hit their targets, forcing the shutdown of an airport, and that Israeli and American defense systems failed to intercept the drones.

"We confirm the escalation of our military operations and will not withdraw from our stance supporting Gaza, regardless of consequences," the spokesman said, adding that " We warn all airlines that airports inside occupied Palestine are unsafe and will be continuously targeted."

"Airlines must leave occupied Palestine and avoid returning to these airports, as they are no longer secure," continued Saree, according to local Al Masirah TV's English website.

"To the Zionist forces, we will prove that your leadership misleads you with false reassurances; we have the means to strike protective systems and sensitive targets," he added.

"Yemen will continue its support operations until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," he concuded.

