Yemen conducts precision drone strikes on Israeli targets

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the execution of a military operation targeting Lod Airport in occupied Jaffa (referred to by Israel as Tel Aviv), Ramon Airport in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and a sensitive target in Dimona, in occupied Palestine.

The statement confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives, local Al Masirah TV English website reported.

The Armed Forces described the operation as a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and as a response to what they called the Israeli enemy’s crimes of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

The statement also reaffirmed Yemen’s firm position in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad.

Yemen’s military praised the ongoing jihadist operations in Al-Quds and Gaza, highlighting the vitality of the Palestinian people and the ability of its youth to carry out precision strikes.

It emphasized that the operations exposed the fragility of Israeli enemy security measures, regardless of how strict they may be.

The Yemeni Armed Forces concluded by reiterating their continued support for the Palestinian people, promising to stand by them until the aggression ends, the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

The strikes highlight Yemen’s growing role in reshaping the regional battlefield. By targeting Ramon and Lod airports alongside Dimona, the Yemeni Armed Forces signaled a new deterrence equation: any attack on Yemen or Gaza will be met with direct strikes on vital Israeli enemy infrastructure. Analysts say these operations expose weaknesses in Tel Aviv’s defenses and add pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.

MNA