890 British citizens arrested for supporting Palestine

The majority of the arrests were for supporting a proscribed group under the Terrorism Act, while police said 17 were also arrested for assaults on police officers "after the protest turned violent".

But event organizers said protesters were "peacefully defying the ban" and accused the Met of making "false claims" about violence, BBC reported.

The government proscribed Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation in July, making membership of or support of the group a criminal offence, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The group was banned after activists broke into an RAF base and damaged two military aircraft earlier this year.

An estimated 1,500 took part in the protest in Parliament Square, Westminster, on Saturday.

