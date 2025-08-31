German people hold pro-Palestine rally in Frankfurt (+VIDEO)

The “United4Gaza-Stop the Genocide Now!” demonstration began in Frankfurt’s eastern district before moving toward the city center, drawing about 10,000 people — double the 5,000 participants organizers had expected, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Protesters condemned the German government’s support of Israel, chanting slogans such as “Germany finances, Israel bombs.”

They called for an arms embargo and an end to Germany’s military cooperation with Israel, as well as immediate humanitarian access to Gaza. Some demonstrators carried signs calling for a boycott of Israel, while others displayed placards reading, “Don’t look away. Raise your voice.”

The rally took place following a legal battle that ended when both the Frankfurt Administrative Court and the Higher Administrative Court in Kassel overturned the city’s prohibition order.

MNA