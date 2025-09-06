Iranian MP says that NPT exit plan has not been finalized yet

Alireza Salimi, a member of the presiding board of the Iranian parliament, announced in an interview with Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency on Saturday that Iran’s actions in relation to the snapback mechanism are under discussion in the parliament.

He stated that, "Tomorrow, the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament is scheduled to present a report on the Islamic Republic of Iran's actions against the [triggering of] the snapback mechanism, one of which is to review the issue of Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT."

Salimi added, "If this report of the National Security Committee is presented to the open session of the Parliament, it will be reviewed as as three-part emergency plan."

The lawmaker also said that, "Members of the Guardian Council will also be present in the open session of the Parliament, so that if approved, they can approve the bill there and prepare it for submission (forwarding it)."

He emphasized that, "This process shows that the Parliament and other involved institutions are resolutely pursuing countermeasures against Western pressures, and the necessary decisions will be made and operationalized in the shortest possible time."

Salimi was later cited by parliament media outlet's Khaneye Mellat that "As regards the news of the NPT withdrawal plan being reviewed in tomorrow's parliamentary session, I must say that the National Security Committee has not yet presented its conclusions."

"Members of the National Security Committee are finalizing a plan in this regard, but have not yet submitted their final report."

According to a report by Mehr on August 28, the three-part motion will include Iran's withdrawal from the NPT and the so-called Additional Protocol. Tehran will also suspend any negotiations with the United States and three European countries.

The motion was launched the same day in response to the then move by three European powers in formally activating the process of snapback of the UN sanctions on Iran within 30 days.

