Iran attends GA of Asian-African Parliamentary Council

This meeting is held with the aim of strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between the two continents of Asia and Africa, enhancing the level of solidarity, and creating new platforms for economic cooperation, human rights, and sustainable development.

Other topics of this meeting include reviewing the structure and founding statute of the Council and approving it.

Headed by Hamidreza Hajibabaei, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was attended by Vice Chairman of the Iran-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Group Abbas Golro, and member of the Social Commission of the Iranian parliament Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi.

According to the scheduled program, speakers of parliaments and parliamentary representatives from Asian and African countries will discuss and exchange views on issues such as creating greater convergence between legislative institutions, strengthening the role of parliaments in confronting common global challenges, supporting oppressed nations, especially Palestine, and confronting unilateral policies.

This summit is considered an important step towards establishing a new institution for parliamentary and people-to-people cooperation between the two continents of Asia and Africa, and its results are expected to pave a new path for deepening relations and international integration.

