Resistance rejects Israeli claim on Abu Obeida assassination

The target of the assassination attempt in Gaza City is the well-known Hamas spokesman, Abu Obeida, Ynet reported.

Later a Hamas statement condemned the attack, saying that dozens were martyred and wounded in it.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet struck a central Hamas member in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip using an aircraft of the Air Force, the Israeli media reported.

However, the Palestinian Resistance Security Forces issued a statement later on Saturday, denying the Israeli regime's claims about the assassination of Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman.

The Palestinian Resistance issued a warning to those who spread such rumors, saying that the source of these rumors is Israel, meaning that the rumor-spreading is done with specific information purposes.

MNA