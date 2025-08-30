Iran's top officials hold meeting at presidential compound

The regular Saturday meeting of the heads of three branches of the Iranian government was hosted by the head of the executive branch, namely President Masoud Pezeshkian, and with the participation of the two other heads, namely the heads of the legislative and legal branches Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei, respectively.

The meeting is usually taking place each week to discuss the most important issues in the country.

