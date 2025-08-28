Israel attack targets Yemen's Sanaa: local media

A reporter for Lebanese Al-Mayadeen Network, which is close to resistance movments i nthe region, reported on the Israeli regime’s airstrikes on Sanaa. It was reported that the sound of successive explosions was heard in the Yemeni capital on Thursday.

The Al-Mayadeen reporter emphasized that more than 10 airstrikes were carried out on Sanaa. It is said that the Israeli navy also participated in these attacks.

The regime’s military radio claimed that some attacks were carried out against buildings where officials of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement were said to be holding a meeting.

A few days earlier, Israeli warplanes had bombed civilian areas in Sanaa.

MNA/6573241