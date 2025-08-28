Yemeni official denies commanders targeted in Israeli strikes

The Israeli regime's military attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday. Following the airstrikes, Israeli regime media claimed that the commanders of the Ansarullah government-led military were targted.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck a military target in the area of Sanaa. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

However, a Yemeni official Nasr al-Din Amer denied reports in Israeli media that the strike had targeted the Yemeni commanders, including the defence minister and chief of staff.

“What is happening is the targeting of civilian objects and the entire Yemeni people due to their supportive stance toward Gaza,” he posted on X, according to Al Jazeera.

The Yemenis have been targeting the Zionist regime's positions over its genocidal war against Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the political office of the Yemeni Ansarullah Popular Movement announced in a statement on Thursday after the aggression that the country's people's support for Gaza will not be affected by Israeli attacks.

MNA