Iran coop. with IAEA hinges on parl., SNSC agreement: Eslami

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Mohammad Eslami pointed to the extent of the damages incurred to Iran’s nuclear facilities during 12-day Israeli-US imposed war against Iran, stating that assessment of the damages incurred on Iran’s nuclear facilities is being prepared.

Given the security conditions of the damaged centers, this action will naturally take time, he said, adding that Iran's nuclear program is a requirement for the country's scientific development and will continue.

The AEOI chief referred to the latest situation of Iran’s cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog.

Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA depends on an agreement based on a parliamentary law, which suspended cooperation with the Agency and a decision of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohammad Eslami emphasized.

Back on June 25, Iranian parliament approved a general plan of a bill aimed at suspending Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, in response to the UN nuclear watchdog’s conduct over the US and Israeli aggression against Iran's soil.

The decision followed US strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

The US-backed Israeli regime aggression resulted in the killing of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, which drew Iran's devestating response, foring the aggressor to call for a ceasefire after 12 days.

MA/6572943