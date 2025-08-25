Iran FM proposes 4 actions in OIC meeting for Gaza

Speaking at the emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to discuss the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli regime's genocidal campaign, Abbas Araghchi called for immediate and coordinated action on the part of the Islamic countries, which are as follows:

▫️ Complete severance of relations with the occupying regime;

▫️ Imposing political, economic and legal sanctions;

▫️ Legal prosecution of war crimes perpetrators in international courts;

▫️ Confronting governments that support the Zionist regime by sending weapons and vetoing justice;

Araghchi added that, “Gaza is not just a place, but a symbol of resistance and human dignity. Today is the time for action, not just words, not promises, but it is time for decisive action.”

This item is being updated...