Aug 25, 2025, 1:44 PM

Iran FM proposes 4 actions in OIC meeting for Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has proposed four actions need to be taken by Islamic countries against the Zionist Israeli regime to tackle the deteriorating catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to discuss the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli regime's genocidal campaign, Abbas Araghchi called for immediate and coordinated action on the part of the Islamic countries, which are as follows:

▫️ Complete severance of relations with the occupying regime;

▫️ Imposing political, economic and legal sanctions;

▫️ Legal prosecution of war crimes perpetrators in international courts;

▫️ Confronting governments that support the Zionist regime by sending weapons and vetoing justice;

Araghchi added that, “Gaza is not just a place, but a symbol of resistance and human dignity. Today is the time for action, not just words, not promises, but it is time for decisive action.”

This item is being updated...

