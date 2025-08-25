Iranian FM Araghchi hails Turkey’s support for Palestine

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the OIC foreign ministers in Jeddah on Monday.

Araghchi also called for strengthening the collective capacities of the Islamic world to counter the Israeli regime’s expansionist plans and to defend the Palestinian cause.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, emphasizing strategic and continuous cooperation.

They also underlined the importance of expanding collaboration in key areas, including trade, energy, transportation, border security, and regional exchanges.

Araghchi and Fidan highlighted the significance of convening the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Relations as a practical step to deepen bilateral ties.

They also called for the continuation of consultations and closer regional and international cooperation based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

MNA/TSN