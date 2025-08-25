Iranian wrestling champion Reza Sookhteh-Saraei passes away

Sookhteh-Saraei, a celebrated figure in Iranian wrestling, won silver medals at the 1978 World Wrestling Championships in Mexico City and at the 1981 event in Skopje, Yugoslavia (present-day North Macedonia).

Hailing from Ramian in Golestan Province, he was among Iran’s most decorated athletes in the Asian Games, where he claimed three gold medals and one silver.

Over the course of his career, Sookhteh-Saraei competed in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, achieving honors in both categories.

He carried Iran’s flag at the Asian Games on three occasions and earned recognition in traditional wrestling, once being named the “Pahlevan of the Capital.”

He shared a famous rivalry and friendship with the late Alireza Soleimani, another heavyweight champion of Iran.

At the 1986 Asian Games, Sookhteh-Saraei secured gold in Greco-Roman, while Soleimani triumphed in freestyle.

His career coincided with the years of the imposed war on Iran, which deprived him of the chance to compete in the Olympics. Many believe he would have been capable of achieving Olympic glory as well.

Sookhteh-Saraei’s death came just a day after the passing of another wrestling legend, Emam-Ali Habibi, Iran’s Olympic gold medalist at the 1956 Melbourne Games, marking one of the saddest moments in the history of Iranian wrestling.

Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali expressed condolences, describing Sookhteh-Saraei as a “distinguished and honorable champion” whose achievements and character left a lasting mark.

He offered sympathy to the wrestler’s family, the wrestling community, and the people of Iran, praying for peace and mercy for the late champion and patience for his loved ones.

MNA/IRN85921394