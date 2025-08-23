Pezeshkian congratulates students on Astronomy Olympiad win

The Iranian National Olympiad Team triumphed at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Mumbai, India, where participants from 64 nations competed.

In a congratulatory message on Friday, the president expressed his pride in the team's achievement, emphasizing the determination and talent of Iranian youth.

According to the president, “The remarkable success of the national astronomy and astrophysics team of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world championship, winning the title for the second consecutive year, once again showcased the knowledge, perseverance, and high aspirations of our youth on the global stage, bringing pride and honor to the entire nation of Iran.”

“This encouraging victory, achieved through the relentless efforts of the talented and future-building youth of this land, is proof that our younger generation can shine in any field they choose and raise the proud flag of Iran to the highest peaks of progress and honor,” President Pezeshkian emphasized.

“Undoubtedly, this valuable success is the result of the unwavering efforts of the insightful families of these students, dedicated coaches, and all those involved in the field of education who have created the conditions for growth and flourishing with their commitment and sense of responsibility,” he underscored, adding, “The national consensus administration, believing in the capabilities of our youth, is seriously committed to supporting outstanding talents and transforming Iran into a regional hub for science and technology.”

The president also congratulated all Iranians and expressed his hopes for the continued success of these young talents, reinforcing the spirit of pride and unity that this victory represents.

