Iran becomes runners-up in international math Olympiad

Iran's national mathematics Olympiad team has secured second place at 3rd International Mathematics Summer Camp (IMSC), competing against 32 other countries.

Despite a one-week delay in their arrival due to war situation in the Iran, Iran’s six-member math Olympiad team achieved remarkable success at 3rd IMSC, securing one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal won the gold medal, Amir-Hossein Zarei grabbed a bronze medal and Mehdi Aqajanlou, Parsa Tajalai, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, and Mohammad-Sajjad Memari each won the silver medal.

The IMSC is one of the most important mathematical events in the world, with the participation of the world’s top teams to promote the scientific level. This year the event was held in the Beijing Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Applications, Tangyun Hillside Villa, from June 18 to July 11.

