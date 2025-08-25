Syria, Israel make progress towards security agreement

"We have made progress towards bilateral agreements," he told reporters as quoted by Syria TV. "The agreement that is being discussed will be based on a return to the line of separation between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, established in 1974."

He also noted the importance of economic integration between the countries of the West Asia region, stressing that "he will not hesitate to make any decision or approve an agreement that meets the interests of Syria and the region."

On August 20, Syrian acting FM Asaad al-Sheibani held talks in Paris with Israeli minister of strategic planning Ron Dermer with the mediation efforts of the United States. They discussed joint measures to reduce tensions in the province of Suwayda and strengthen stability in southern Syria.

MNA/6569489