  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2025, 2:46 PM

Europe does not have right to invoke snapback mechanism: MP

Europe does not have right to invoke snapback mechanism: MP

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission says that Europeans are not entitled to invoke Resolution 2231 to activate snapback mechanism.

In reaction to the attempts by three European countries, including UK, France and Germany, to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism, Ebrahim Azizi stated that Europeans have no legal or political validity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran to trigger snapback mechanism.

Saying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with implementing macro policies and parliamentary pieces of legislatives, he added that, “With flagrant violating their commitments under JCPOA and stepping in the footsteps of the United States, the European troika not only lack legitimacy to use the JCPOA mechanisms, but also must be held accountable for their breach of commitments.”

Instead of threats and political provocations, European troika had better implement their commitments under JCPOA, because any hostile and irresponsible move against Iran will undoubtedly be considered hostility towards the Iranian nation and will receive with an immediate and decisive response from the Islamic Republic,” Azizi warned.

The Iranian nation has never bowed down to bullying and nor will it in the future, therefore, retaliatory and deterrent action against any hostile move is the inalienable right of the Iranian nation, the chairman underlined.

MA/6568995

News ID 235706
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News