Europe does not have right to invoke snapback mechanism: MP

In reaction to the attempts by three European countries, including UK, France and Germany, to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism, Ebrahim Azizi stated that Europeans have no legal or political validity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran to trigger snapback mechanism.

Saying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with implementing macro policies and parliamentary pieces of legislatives, he added that, “With flagrant violating their commitments under JCPOA and stepping in the footsteps of the United States, the European troika not only lack legitimacy to use the JCPOA mechanisms, but also must be held accountable for their breach of commitments.”

Instead of threats and political provocations, European troika had better implement their commitments under JCPOA, because any hostile and irresponsible move against Iran will undoubtedly be considered hostility towards the Iranian nation and will receive with an immediate and decisive response from the Islamic Republic,” Azizi warned.

The Iranian nation has never bowed down to bullying and nor will it in the future, therefore, retaliatory and deterrent action against any hostile move is the inalienable right of the Iranian nation, the chairman underlined.

MA/6568995