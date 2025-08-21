Russia launches fresh wave of strikes on western Ukraine

Russia unleashed its heaviest aerial bombardment of Ukraine in over a month overnight, firing hundreds of drones and missiles that killed one person and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the barrage underscored Moscow’s lack of interest in peace despite stepped-up U.S. diplomacy in recent weeks.

“Last night, Ukraine was subjected to a large-scale combined strike: drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, even hypersonic weapons,” she wrote on social media.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles, of which air defenses intercepted 546 drones and 31 missiles.

In the western city of Lviv, one person was killed and two others wounded in a drone and missile strike, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Dozens of homes were damaged, he added.

MNA