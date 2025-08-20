US-Russia-Ukraine talks hinge on possible Putin-Zelensky meet

The Washington administration is not yet ready to name the date of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, which, as the American side believes, will depend on the results of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"It's hard to judge," she said when speaking about the timing of trilateral talks. "I think he (US President Donald Trump) wants to see how the bilateral [meeting between Putin and Zelensky] goes," she was quoted as saying by the White House press pool.

On August 18, Trump held meetings with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders. After those talks, Trump called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In a 40-minute phone call, the US leader discussed holding a one-on-one between Putin and Zelensky to be followed by a trilateral meeting with Trump present. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the Russian and US leaders supported the idea of holding additional direct meetings between Moscow and Kiev as they also considered elevating them to a higher level.

