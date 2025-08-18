Tehran reacts to rumors about closure of foreign embassies

Emsaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the rumor of the closure of foreign embassies in Tehran.

Some embassies reduced their consular activities after the war, but this does not mean they are closed. All three embassies are active and this claim is not true, Baghaei clarified.

On August 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry explained that such claims were made by certain Telegram accounts linked to the Israeli regime and anti-Iran groups.

Earlier, a Telegram channel had alleged that several Western countries had shut down their embassies in Tehran.

MNA/