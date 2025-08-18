  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2025, 12:44 PM

Tehran reacts to rumors about closure of foreign embassies

Tehran reacts to rumors about closure of foreign embassies

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman dismissed rumors of the closure of foreign embassies in Tehran.

Emsaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to  the rumor of the closure of foreign embassies in Tehran.

Some embassies reduced their consular activities after the war, but this does not mean they are closed. All three embassies are active and this claim is not true, Baghaei clarified.

On August 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry explained that such claims were made by certain Telegram accounts linked to the Israeli regime and anti-Iran groups.

Earlier, a Telegram channel had alleged that several Western countries had shut down their embassies in Tehran.

MNA/

News ID 235513
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News