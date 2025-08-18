Iran’s Zafar, Paya satellites to be launched on Russian Soyuz

Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, told Tasnim that two remote-sensing satellites, Zafar and Paya, which were prepared for launch last year, will be sent into orbit on a Russian Soyuz rocket this fall. He added that a domestic launch option is still under review.

The satellites were unveiled in the Iranian year 1402 and had been scheduled for launch in 1403 on a foreign launcher, but delays from the Russian side pushed back the timeline.

Salarieh also said the first phase of the Chabahar Spaceport — designed for solid-fuel launchers — will be operational by the year-end, including a launch pad, command center, telemetry systems, and infrastructure such as power and roads. After test completions, the first trial launch will take place. Phase two, focusing on medium-class liquid-fuel launchers, will begin construction this year.

He added that a second test model of the Nahid-2 communications satellite is also planned for launch this year on the domestic Simorgh launcher.

